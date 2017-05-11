Join us this Sunday as we celebrate and honor our mothers, the women who inspire us, who build us up and mean the world to us. We devote our show to sharing our messages to our mothers on this special day and dedicate songs close to our hearts. All mothers are special and we are proud to honor immigrant and Muslim mothers thanks to our friends at Strong Families NM Forward Together, and their Campaign https://mamasday.org/. We will be sharing beautiful messages from members in our community, dedicated to the mothers of our community. Lets celebrate our wonderful mama's together! Tune in to Generation Justice at 7:00 pm on KUNM 89.9 FM or online at KUNM.org