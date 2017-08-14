KUNM

Livestream 6p - 8p Tuesday August 15

Livestream Tuesday 8/15 6p: New Mexico PBS, New Mexico in Focus (NMiF) and the Criminal Law Section of the State Bar of New Mexico co-host an Albuquerque Mayoral Candidate Forum. Watch the livestream here on KUNM.org.

The forum will be moderated by NMiF host Gene Grant along with contributing panelists NMiF Justice Correspondent Jeff Proctor and political psychologist and NMIF contributor Martha Burk.

Candidates scheduled to appear at the forum:

Brian Colon 
Michelle Garcia Holmes 
Tim Keller 
Dan Lewis 
Augustus Pedrotty 
Susan Wheeler-Deichsel 

The public is welcome but seating is very limited. There will be no questions from the audience.

Questions? Email NMiF producer Sarah Gustavus (sgustavus@nmpbs.org)

