Livestream 6p - 8p Tuesday August 15

Livestream Tuesday 8/15 6p: New Mexico PBS, New Mexico in Focus (NMiF) and the Criminal Law Section of the State Bar of New Mexico co-host an Albuquerque Mayoral Candidate Forum. Watch the livestream here on KUNM.org.
The forum will be moderated by NMiF host Gene Grant along with contributing panelists NMiF Justice Correspondent Jeff Proctor and political psychologist and NMIF contributor Martha Burk.
Candidates scheduled to appear at the forum:
Brian Colon
Michelle Garcia Holmes
Tim Keller
Dan Lewis
Augustus Pedrotty
Susan Wheeler-Deichsel
The public is welcome but seating is very limited. There will be no questions from the audience.
Questions? Email NMiF producer Sarah Gustavus (sgustavus@nmpbs.org)