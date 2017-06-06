KUNM

Live On KUNM: Former FBI Director James Comey To Testify On Russia, Trump Campaign

Thursday 6/8 8a: Live special coverage from NPR News. Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday, June 8, 2017. He will be questioned about his conversations with President Donald Trump and the FBI's investigation of possible Trump campaign connections to Russia. 

NPR's Lynn Neary will host our special coverage and we'll hear from members of the NPR reporting team with analysis. 

You'll also be able to watch the committee hearing, we'll post a link to the video here when we have it. 

