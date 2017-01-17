LIVE On KUNM: 2017 State Of The State Address

Tune in Tuesday afternoon at approximately 1p for live coverage of Governor Susana Martinez's 2017 State of the State address. She’ll speak before state lawmakers at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe about her priorities for this year’s 60-day legislative session. She’s expected to discuss efforts to address a budget gap and other issues.

That’s live coverage of Governor Martinez’s 2017 State of the State address brought to you by KUNM and New Mexico PBS coming up around 1p on KUNM and streaming live at KUNM.org.

You can also watch the governor's address.