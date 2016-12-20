LISTEN: 2016: Year In Review

KUNM Year-End Show 12/22 8a: There were so many big stories in New Mexico this year that it was hard to pare down a list. Instead, our panel of journalists is going to be talking about four themes: child abuse and wellbeing, N.M. law enforcement, politics and SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).
Guests
• Longtime criminal justice reporter Jeff Proctor
• Sarah Gustavus, a producer of “New Mexico In Focus” at PBS
• Elise Kaplan, who covers breaking news at the Albuquerque Journal
• Joey Peters of The NM Political Report
It’s a heavy show. And there are resources if it’s got you feeling down.
The Warmline: 1-855-466-7100
The New Mexico Crisis and Access Line: 1-855-662-7474
AGORA Crisis Center: 1-866-HELP-1-NM
Domestic Violence Resources
Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-773-3645
Enlace Comunitario serves Latina immigrants who are victims of domestic violence
The New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Albuquerque – Domestic Violence Resource Center, and S.A.F.E. House
Santa Fe – Esperanza Shelter
Espanola – Crisis Center of Northern New Mexico
