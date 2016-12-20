KUNM
Related Program: 
Call-In Show

LISTEN: 2016: Year In Review

By Dec 20, 2016
Related Program: 
Call-In Show
  • Mario Oreste via Compfight CC

KUNM Year-End Show 12/22 8a: There were so many big stories in New Mexico this year that it was hard to pare down a list. Instead, our panel of journalists is going to be talking about four themes: child abuse and wellbeing, N.M. law enforcement, politics and SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).

We’re going to do something a little different with a rare pre-recorded this show, so we won’t be taking any calls. But we still want to hear from you. What do you think the big New Mexico news was this year? What captured your attention? What do you think got missed? Got any good news? Shoot @KUNMnews a Tweet while the show airs, #YearInNM.

We'll be back to take your calls and comments on Jan. 12 for a 2017 legislative preview. Talk to you then.

Guests

• Longtime criminal justice reporter Jeff Proctor

• Sarah Gustavus, a producer of “New Mexico In Focus” at PBS

• Elise Kaplan, who covers breaking news at the Albuquerque Journal

• Joey Peters of The NM Political Report

It’s a heavy show. And there are resources if it’s got you feeling down.

The Warmline: 1-855-466-7100

The New Mexico Crisis and Access Line: 1-855-662-7474

AGORA Crisis Center: 1-866-HELP-1-NM

Domestic Violence Resources

Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-773-3645

Enlace Comunitario serves Latina immigrants who are victims of domestic violence

The New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Albuquerque – Domestic Violence Resource Center, and S.A.F.E. House

Santa Fe – Esperanza Shelter

Espanola – Crisis  Center of Northern New Mexico

More Reading On Child Abuse And Wellbeing

Candlelight vigil honors ‘three angels’ killed in Four Hills shooting

Just a piece of paper’

Advocates say system is failing victims of domestic violence

Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil for Victoria Martens

Ashlynne, ‘An angel we will never forget’

Family urges changes to protect NM children

Efforts To Reduce Child Abuse

A Fresh Approach To Curbing N.M. Child Abuse

Archbishop: What N.M. Kids Really Need Isn’t An Ad Campaign

Young Mom Talks About Learning How To Be A Parent

On Police Shootings

Was James Boyd Murdered? Albuquerque Police On Trial

The Justice Project

Relationships make prosecuting police difficult

DA’s seek statewide policy on police shootings

Officers’ language strips emotion from shootings

Feds confirm investigation of APD body cam allegations

Puff of Smoke: How the justice system was designed to clear the cop who killed Jeanette Anaya

On Politics

TRD Secretary Padilla resigns after AG’s search warrant

The key parts of the Demesia Padilla search warrant

History, Trauma And The Trump Protest

New Mexico Response To Trump Campaign

A Look At DACA

Secretary of State Race: Maggie Toulouse Oliver

An Uphill Battle at Secretary of State, but Toulouse Oliver says she’s up for it

Voices Behind The Vote: The Daughter of Immigrants

Voices Behind The Vote: A Pastor Talks Trump

Outgoing Senate majority leader reflects on career

On SNAP

Employees say HSD asked them to falsify SNAP applications

HSD Officials Testify About Doctored Food Stamps Applications

New Mexico Defrauds The Poor Out Of Food Stamps, Whistleblowers Say

Tough Choices After State Delays Emergency Food AidISD Worker: Why Don’t They Follow The Rules?

Incomplete SNAP report finds possible internal falsifications

Feds smack state for SNAP snafus

State official who pleaded the 5th no longer in charge of SNAP processing

TIMELINE: The Fraught History Of Food Stamps In New Mexico

Tags: 
Call In Show
Jeff Proctor
Sarah Gustavus
Elise Kaplan
Joey Peters
New Mexico In Focus
Albuquerque Journal
The NM Political Report
child abuse
child abuse prevention
child wellbeing
SNAP
Food Stamps
law enforcement
police shootings
2016 Election

Related Content

New House Leader Is Ready To Get To Work

By Nov 9, 2016
New Mexico In Focus (screenshot)

Local Democratic victories were overshadowed by bleak numbers dribbling in for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton last night at an event in Albuquerque. But Democrats regained control of New Mexico’s House of Representatives.

After The Election: What Happens Now?

By Nov 7, 2016
rpclod via Wikimedia / Creative Commons License

KUNM Call In Show 11/10 8a: Call toll-free 1-877-899-5866. What happens now that the 2016 election is over? We'll talk to political observers all over New Mexico. Did money spent by candidates translate into votes? Will local power structures shift and how? What local ballot questions passed or failed? We want to hear from you, too. How was your experience voting? How will the outcome of the election impact you and your community? Email callinshow@kunm.org or call in live during the show!

Lujan Grisham Contemplates Republican-Controlled Congress

By Nov 9, 2016
Marisa Demarco/KUNM

U.S. Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham won a decisive victory last night, but she’s got a hard road ahead of her as a Democrat in the Republican-controlled Congress. 