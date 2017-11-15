KUNM

Lewis Vows To Make City Better After Runoff Loss

By 2 hours ago

Republican Dan Lewis gathered in a Downtown ballroom with his supporters to make sense of what happened. “This has always been about a cause, that is, to make the city better, to make Albuquerque thrive, to make it safer, and you believe in that,” he said. “I know you believed in it, you still do, and I do also.”

Lewis congratulated Democrat Tim Keller on his win but said he’s not done trying to change the city.

“I’m gonna work hard," he vowed. "I’m gonna continue to work hard as a businessman in this city, as a dad, as a husband, as someone who loves this city, loves this state, to continue to do what I can do to make it better."

Bronson Reyes said Lewis did a good a job on the campaign, but that Keller’s legislative background made him a formidable opponent. “I thought it was going to be an uphill battle for Lewis to win,” Reyes said, “but I went ahead and threw my support behind him. I’m very disappointed that he lost, and Keller was just a stronger candidate.”

Reyes said he’s worried about the city losing federal funding because of how immigration is handled. “And then the other thing I wish Tim Keller would do is try to do something about the homeless population because it seems like Albuquerque is like a mecca for a lot of homeless and that is a very big concern for me.”

“It’s a sad day for Albuquerque,” said David Bearshield, “but I believe that Albuquerque has to be much greater.”

A lot of voters don’t realize that an ethics board found that Tim Keller broke campaign finance rules during his run, Bearshield said, and he wants to see Keller hold himself accountable for that. “And then that’s what a leader’s going to be, that’s what I am going to expect from him.”

Lewis has a couple more weeks in office as city councilor in District 5. Democrat Cynthia Borrego will take over his seat after her win in last night’s runoff election, strengthening the Democratic majority in the City Council.

Tags: 
Dan Lewis
Albuquerque
City of Albuquerque
2017 Election
mayor of Albuquerque
Elections
voters
runoff election

Related Content

Early Voting for ABQ Runoff Election Underway

By Nov 2, 2017
@jbtaylor via Flickr / Creative Commons License

Early voting for the runoff election for Albuquerque’s mayor and the District 5 City Council seat is open. Since no mayoral candidate took half the vote in October, Dan Lewis and Tim Keller are going head-to-head.

Keller And Lewis Faceoff For ABQ Mayor

By & Sarah Trujillo & Melorie Begay Oct 4, 2017
Marisa Demarco / KUNM

Voters whittled the eight-candidate ballot for mayor down to just two contenders: state Auditor Tim Keller and Westside City Councilor Dan Lewis. About 97,000 people voted in Albuquerque’s election on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and that’s significantly more ballots than the dismal citywide election four years ago.  "Today citizens of our city came out to vote like they haven’t in a long time," Keller told a crowd of supporters.