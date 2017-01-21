Lending A Hand: Two Short Plays From Playing On Air

Sun. 1/22 6p. Two short, touching and humorous plays about stepping up when you are needed. In The Helpers a former client of a therapist now steps up to help the helper when he sees her talking to herself in the supermarket. It stars Jane Alexander, a Tony Award winner for The Great White Hope, a two-time Emmy Award winner, a frequent Broadway actress and American Theater Hall of Fame inductee. It also stars Peter Jacobson, best known as Dr. Chris Taub on “House” and currently starring on the science fiction drama “Colony” as Proxy Snyder. In Closing Costs, a real estate broker hits threshold when a client reveals her listing is the 396th co-op he’s seen. It features Amy Ryan who graced the big screen in her Oscar nominated performance in Gone, Baby, Gone, in Bridge of Spies, Birdman, Monster Trucks and the smaller screen as Beadie Russell “The Wire” and now “High Maintenance.” She is a frequent presence on stage. Closing Costs also features Michael Stuhlbarg known for his role as Arnold Rothstein in “Boardwalk Empire,” the title role in the Coen brothers’ A Serious Man. He will star in Call Me By Your Name, directed by Luca Guadagnino, and is an illustrious presence on theater stages.

