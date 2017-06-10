League Of The Green Velvet Chairs (Hour 2)

Sunday 6/4 6 pm. A Jack Flanders adventure from the ZBS Foundation. The Inverness estate is now being looked after by Jack’s niece. A few of the original characters still remain, including the caretaker, Old Art, and Jack’s good friend, Mojo Sam the Youdoo Man.

Four of Jack Flanders fans arrive at the old mansion, hauling along their own green, overstuffed chairs. They are Zula, Zoey, Homer and Cairo. Each one tells of dreams they’ve had while sitting in their green velvet chairs. Their dreams not only appear similar, they believe they’ve been called to Inverness, and they’re trying to understand why.