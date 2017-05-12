Lawmakers Eye Budget Fix After Court Ruling, Donor Info Part Of UNM Foundation Data Breach

Reluctant Lawmakers Set Sights On Fix For New Mexico Budget – Associated Press

New Mexico state lawmakers are reluctantly returning to the budget negotiation table with Republican Gov. Susana Martinez as time runs short to restore billions of dollars in vetoed spending for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The state Supreme Court has refused a request by lawmakers to rescind the governor's vetoes of all funding for the legislative branch and state institutions of higher education.

A special legislative session is set for May 24, with pressure mounting Friday on elected officials to shore up anemic state tax revenues or agree to a new round of spending cuts at state agencies or public schools.

What lies ahead is unclear, as legislators consider competing proposals to clear away tax breaks and hike taxes on everything from groceries to online retail sales.

Section Of I-25 In Albuquerque Area Will Close Sunday Night – Associated Press

A five-mile stretch of northbound and southbound Interstate 25 in the Albuquerque area will be closed and traffic diverted for about an hour late Sunday night to allow for passage of a very large load.

The New Mexico State Police said the closure starting at 10 p.m. will shut down I-25 between Exit 215 at Broadway Boulevard SE and Exit 220 at Rio Bravo Boulevard SE.

The State Police said traffic will be diverted onto Broadway but that drivers should consider taking alternate routes because there will be traffic delays during the closures.

State Police spokesman Carl Christiansen said the large load is a piece of mining equipment.

Energy Chief Tours Carlsbad's Underground Nuclear Repository – Associated Press

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Thursday toured southern New Mexico's Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the nation's only underground nuclear repository.

The Carlsbad plant was forced to close in February 2014 after an improperly packed drum of waste ruptured and caused a radiation release.

Shipments of waste only recently began making their way to the plant for disposal after state and federal officials cleared the way for operations to resume.

Perry on Wednesday visited the Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico, where nuclear research has been among the main focuses since the lab's founding years during World War II.

He has vowed to advocate for nuclear power as the nation looks for ways to fuel its economy and limit the effects of electricity generation on the environment.

Univ Of New Mexico Reinstates Men's And Women's Ski Programs – Associated Press

The University of New Mexico has reinstated its men's and women's ski programs just one month after announcing they were being dropped due to rising costs and impending budget cuts.

UNM's Board of Regents voted Thursday to overturn the athletic department's recommendation to cut the ski programs Following an outpouring of support from students and the skiing community.

School officials say the ski team will be reinstated for the 2017-2018 season.

They say donations from supporters will supplement a somewhat-reduced athletic department budget for the ski team.

The ski team is one of only two UNM athletic programs to ever earn an NCAA title, winning the Division 1 championship in 2004.

New Mexico Supreme Court Won't Restore Funds To Legislature – Associated Press

The New Mexico Supreme Court has rejected a request to overturn Gov. Susana Martinez's budget vetoes and restore funding to the Legislature and state universities.

The court says Thursday that it is too soon to consider any possible constitutional violations related to the governor's vetoes at the request of the Legislature.

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez has called a special session for May 24 to resolve the state's budget crisis.

The Legislature contends that Martinez overstepped her authority by vetoing all funding for the coming fiscal year for the Legislature and state institutions of higher education.

20 Attorneys General Call For Independent Probe Into Russia – Associated Press

A group of 20 attorneys general, all Democrats, is calling for the appointment of an independent special counsel to continue the investigation into Russian interference in last year's presidential election.

The group led by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey called Republican President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey during the ongoing investigation a "violation of public trust."

The group said in a Thursday letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that only the appointment of an independent special counsel "with full powers and resources" can begin to restore public confidence.

Those signing the letter include the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.

Snow, Rain Help Dampen Wildfire In Gila National Forest – Associated Press

Snow and rain has helped dampen a wildfire that has burned 4 square miles of woodland in the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico.

Officials say the lightning-caused fire that started May 1 about 17 miles northeast of Reserve is contained along 17 percent of its perimeter.

Only a handful of personnel and two fire engines are now assigned to the fire.

Albuquerque Police Monitor Lauds Progress, But Has Concerns – Associated Press

Department of Justice attorneys say the Albuquerque Police Department has made "remarkable progress" toward reform, but a monitor of the police department has found a lack of cooperation, too.

Albuquerque police are about two years into a process brought on by a Department of Justice investigation that found officers had a pattern of excessive force and a "culture of aggression."

The Albuquerque Journal reports that throughout the process, independent monitor James Ginger has been analyzing how the police are complying with the reform.

Ginger's report last month had said considerable progress has been made, but it also said cases of "deliberate non-compliance" have been found.

Ginger says he noticed a "palpable shift" in the department leadership's attitude toward reforming.

U.S. District Judge Robert Brack says he finds the negative note by Ginger troubling.

Data Breach Affects UNM Foundation Donors – Albuquerque Journal

Information from some 22,000 donors to the University of New Mexico Foundation, as well as hundreds of UNM employees, may be at risk after a data breach.

The Albuquerque Journal reports it obtained a memo to the foundation’s board of trustees about unauthorized access that took place in April. That may have compromised financial and personal information of donors.

The Social Security numbers, birth dates and financial information for more than 750 employees and vendors may also be at risk.

Foundation Spokeswoman Jennifer Kemp says there is preliminary evidence the breach came from outside the United States. Kemp says this is the first time the foundation has had such a breach in its data.

Kemp said the foundation has contacted employees and none have found any issues yet with their data. The foundation is planning to provide credit reporting and repair services to those affected by the breach.