Lawmakers Consider Restricting Guns In Roundhouse, NM Senate Panel To Hear Election Primaries Bill

New Mexico Considers Restricting Guns In Statehouse- Associated Press

Visitors to the New Mexico state capital would no longer be able to openly carry firearms under a bill endorsed by a panel of lawmakers.

The Senate Finance Committee voted to recommend approval of the initiative limiting firearms in the Capitol to law enforcement and concealed-weapon license holders.

New Mexico currently allows both open carry and concealed weapons in the state capital, including on the floors of the Senate and House.

Sponsors of the bill say it responds to people who have felt intimidated by people bringing rifles and other firearms to public hearings.

As sponsor of the bill, Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto said the changes would preserve a treasured sense of openness in the Capitol without calling for metal detectors or other formal screening for firearms.

New Mexico Senate Panel To Hear Election Primaries Bill- Associated Press

A New Mexico Senate committee is scheduled to debate a measure that would make it easier for independents to vote in primary elections.

The Senate Rules Committee is slated to hear a bill sponsored by Sen. John Sapien that would let voters not affiliated with any political party vote in primary elections by choosing to affiliate by requesting a ballot.

Voters currently have to designate a party affiliation on the voter's certificate of registration.

Under the Bernalillo Democrat's proposal, voter's certificate of registration won't change the voter's party affiliation, but voters can still participate in a party's primary elections.

The measure comes after the New Mexico Supreme Court dismissed an attempt to open major party primary elections to independent voters but left the door open to legislative reforms.

New Mexico Seeks Safeguards Against Faithless Electors-Associated Press

New Mexico may take new precautions to guard against any possible revolt by presidential electors.

The state House of Representatives approved a bill Tuesday that would replace any presidential elector who does not vote for the candidate of the party that nominated them. The bill now moves to the Senate.

The initiative from Democrat Rep. Matthew McQueen also would do away with the New Mexico's felony penalty for "faithless" electors. McQueen says there should not be an option to thwart the will of the electorate.

Despite rumblings of a revolt, only two Republican electors — both from Texas — cast protest votes for someone other than Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton lost four Democratic electors in Washington state and one in Hawaii.

Hillary Clinton won New Mexico's five electoral votes.

Transit Opponents Drop Lawsuit Against ART- Albuquerque Journal

A group of opponents have dropped a lawsuit that sought to halt the Albuquerque Rapid Transit Project, or ART.

The Albuquerque Journal reports this followed a ruling against a temporary injunction that tried to stop the project.

The city is creating a nine-mile stretch of bus-only lanes along Central Avenue, also known as historic Route 66. The $119 million project is funded mostly by federal dollars.

Mayor Richard Berry said he was pleased with the outcome and pledged to work with community and business owners during construction.

Yolanda Gallegos, lawyer for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said her clients are concerned about funding for ART and the effect it will have on traffic congestion, safety and local businesses. She said they hope Berry and the next mayor will consider a redesign of the project.

New Mexico Lawmaker Withdraws Bill To Ban Wildlife Traps- Associated Press

A bill that would outlaw the trapping of wildlife on public land in New Mexico is being rewritten in response to criticism at a legislative hearing.

Democratic Sen. Pete Campos of Las Vegas withdrew the initiative Tuesday and said it was unlikely to move through the Legislature this year as he seeks out compromises between supporters and critics.

The proposal is generating intense public interest. Crowds carried props including stuffed animals and a steel trap, as lawmakers discussed whether to adopt misdemeanor and felony penalties for using traps and snares. Exceptions included scientific research and traps used to protect crops and livestock.

Campos says revisions are likely to include more specific identification of recreational areas where trapping would be prohibited. He wants to consult with state game and fish regulators.

US Bishops Join Mexico Colleagues, Denounce 'Santa Muerte' – Associated Press

Bishops in the United States are denouncing La Santa Muerte — the skeleton folk saint in Mexico linked to the illicit drug trade.

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester, El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz, and San Angelo Bishop Michael Sis in Texas joined their counterparts in Mexico last week in urging Catholics to avoid honoring the folk saint. Wester called her "antithetical" to the teachings of Jesus.

The denouncement comes after Ciudad Juarez Bishop Jose Guadalupe Torres Campos attacked La Santa Muerte, which means Holy Death, in a recent newspaper interview.

Popular in Mexico, Santa Muerte is folk saint also worshipped by some immigrant small business owners, gay activists and the poor.

Clovis High School Gets New Football Coach After 39 Years- Eastern NM News, Associated Press

An eastern New Mexico high school is getting a new football coach for the first time in a generation.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports Clovis High School recently named Cal Fullerton as its new football coach. He replaces Eric Roanhaus who stepped down in December after 39 seasons.

Roanhaus won more games than any other high school coach in New Mexico history and led his teams to 10 state championships.

The 38-year-old Fullerton spent the last two seasons as co-offensive coordinator with Roanhaus.

Officials say Fullerton's father, Clovis Municipal Schools Athletic Director Dale Fullerton, will step down when his contract expires on June 30.