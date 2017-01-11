KUNM

Lawmakers To Consider Funding For ABQ’s Sexual Assault Evidence Backlog

  • An envelope used for collecting DNA evidence after a sexual assault in Albuquerque SANE's exam room
    An envelope used for collecting DNA evidence after a sexual assault in Albuquerque SANE's exam room
    Marisa Demarco / KUNM

Thousands of untested sexual assault evidence kits have piled up around the state, most of them in Albuquerque. One measure that’s been filed ahead of next week’s legislative session would pitch in some state funds to get them tested.

With this bill (SB 7), if the city of Albuquerque comes up with $2 million to test the kits, the state will add in another $1.2 million. The state’s budget is especially tight this year.

Sen. Cisco McSorley, a Democrat from Albuquerque, is carrying the legislation and said testing the kits is crucial for several reasons. "No. 1, the trauma to individual women," he said. "No. 2, the idea that men could be assaulting mostly women thinking that they may never be caught simply because the state of New Mexico doesn’t give it enough of a priority." 

The kits contain DNA evidence collected by nurses, and they can be used to connect crimes all over the state and country. Catching a rapist early helps prevent a lot of assaults, according to advocates, because many people who commit this crime are serial offenders. "It’s a horrible, inexcusable situation to have a serious crime like this being unaddressed," McSorley said.

He added that previous pushes to get kits tested all over New Mexico have seen broad bipartisan support in both chambers. The session starts on Tuesday, Jan. 17. 

Roundhouse 2017
Legislature
Cisco McSorley
Sexual Assault Evidence Kits
state Senate

Related Content

Nurse On Untested Kits: It Absolutely Breaks My Heart

By Dec 12, 2016
Marisa Demarco / KUNM

New Mexico has one of the worst sexual assault rates in the nation. And thousands of envelopes of DNA evidence that could help identify repeat sexual offenders are sitting untested. We're taking a look at what it takes for survivors to provide that evidence in the first place.

Law Enforcement Works To Adjust In Light Of Ignored Evidence

By Dec 13, 2016
Marisa Demarco / KUNM

We call the thousands of sexual assault evidence kits in New Mexico a backlog. But as the state Auditor’s Office pointed out in an audit last week, it’s not like there’s just a long line of envelopes at the labs waiting to be tested. Actually, the kits have been sitting around law enforcement departments all over the state for decades. 

DNA Helps, But It Doesn’t Lock In A Sexual Assault Conviction

By Dec 14, 2016
Marisa Demarco / KUNM

New Mexico has the highest rate of untested sexual assault evidence kits per capita in the nation. We’ve talked to advocates, a nurse and law enforcement about their surprise and struggles with decades of ignored evidence in the state. But even if a prosecutor has DNA to use in court, that doesn’t mean an accused rapist is going straight to jail. The biggest hurdle of all might be how hard it is to convince people that survivors are telling the truth. 

State Starts To Process Sexual Assault Evidence Backlog

By Jul 12, 2016
Marisa Demarco / KUNM

All around the country, states are trying to address a mounting number of untested sexual assault evidence kits. And even though New Mexico’s budget is tight, the Legislature found $1.6 million to work through the backlog here. At a meeting in Albuquerque on Monday, stakeholders gathered to talk about what’s next.