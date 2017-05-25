Lawmakers Approve Revenue Bill, Trump Budget Would Allow Sale Of Wild Horses For Slaughter

New Mexico Legislature Approves Revenue Bill – Associated Press

The New Mexico Legislature has sent a bill to the governor that would tap severance tax bonds to fill a budget shortfall for the coming fiscal year.

The state House of Representatives voted unanimously Wednesday to suspend infrastructure projects and bolster the state general fund by $100 million in the coming fiscal year.

Of those funds, $19 million are one-time transfers of money from dozens of state government accounts.

Many lawmakers voted in favor of the legislation with reluctance, saying it set a bad precedent to borrow money to pay for current operations.

The Legislature began a special session Wednesday as it grapples with ways to balance a budget for the coming fiscal year. The governor recently vetoed tax increases and all funding for state universities.

Legislators also are considering new legislation to raise taxes on nonprofit hospitals, internet sales, vehicle sales and gasoline.

Effort To Override Governor’s Vetoes Fails – Santa Fe New Mexican

Lawmakers on the first day of a special session were unable to override vetoes by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez that cut funding for all state colleges and universities as well as the Legislature.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Democrats, who control the House and Senate, were unable to get the two-thirds of votes required to overturn the vetoes as most Republicans sided with Martinez.

Democratic lawmakers sued the governor and asked the state Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of the vetoes, but the court declined to take the case. It suggested seeking an override was one of the options open to lawmakers rather than a lawsuit.

All Republican lawmakers voted against the override, except Rep. Sarah Maestas Barnes of Albuquerque, who told the New Mexican it was a tough decision, but she said many of her constituents were concerned about the veto of the higher education budget.

University and college presidents criticized the vetoes and said the move is hurting their ability to recruit and retain students and faculty.

Governor Appoints Alex Romero To UNM Regents – Albuquerque Journal

Gov. Susana Martinez appointed Alex Romero, former CEO of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, to a seat on the University of New Mexico Board of Regents just after another regent stepped down.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that Romero’s is a recess appointment subject to approval by the state Senate Rules Committee. The move came just after regent Jack Fortner resigned after 18 years.

Martinez nominated Romero earlier this year, but lawmakers never held a hearing for the governor’s appointees during the regular legislative session.

Romero’s appointment lasts only through the next legislative session, but he told the Journal he plans to ask the Senate Rules Committee for a hearing on his appointment.

Colorado Schools To Participate In Spaceport Rocket Launch – Associated Press

More than a dozen payloads from public schools and other educational organizations around Colorado will be aboard one of the rockets to be launched from Spaceport America during a competition next month.

The schools are teaming up with United Launch Alliance and Ball Aerospace for the June 24 launch at the spaceport in southern New Mexico.

Their projects will be launched on a 53-foot-tall, high-power sport rocket dubbed "Future Heavy."

Spaceport officials say the annual competition is open to student rocketry teams from across the country and around the world. This year's competition is expected to be the largest with more than 110 teams from 11 different countries.

Various types of rockets will be launched, with some aiming for altitudes of 30,000 feet.

Feds, New Mexico Farm Reach Deal On Discrimination Case – Associated Press

Federal officials say they have reached an agreement with a New Mexico onion farm accused of discrimination.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday it had entered a settlement with Carrillo Farm Labor in Deming, New Mexico, for giving special preference to foreign visa workers.

Justice Department investigators say Carrillo Farm denied U.S. citizens employment in 2016 because it wanted to hire temporary foreign workers under the H-2A visa program.

The settlement agreement requires Carrillo Farm to pay civil penalties and undergo department-provided training on the anti-discrimination rules.

The Deming farm also must comply with departmental monitoring and reporting requirements.

UNM To Cooperate With State Audit – Associated Press

University of New Mexico acting President Chaouki Abdallah says the school will cooperate with state auditors as they review the spending of public money on a 2015 golf trip to Scotland that included university athletics officials and private donors.

Abdallah said Wednesday that the university is looking forward to a timely process.

The state auditor's office says the review has been ongoing for at least three weeks.

Abdallah confirmed to Albuquerque television station KRQE earlier this week that Athletics Director Paul Krebs acknowledged that the university picked up the tab for at least three donors to go on the trip.

The spending by UNM has raised questions about possible violations of the state Constitution's anti-donation clause, which prohibits state entities from making gifts to private citizens.

Trump Budget Would Allow Sale Of Wild Horses For Slaughter – Associated Press

President Donald Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the West without a guarantee from buyers that the animals won't be resold for slaughter.

Wild horse advocates say the change would gut nearly a half-century of protection for wild horses and could send thousands of free-roaming mustangs to foreign slaughterhouses for processing as food.

They say the Trump administration is kowtowing to livestock interests who don't want the region's estimated 59,000 mustangs competing for precious forage across more than 40,000 square miles of rangeland in 10 states managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Trump's budget anticipates the savings would come through a reduction in the cost of containing and feeding the animals. The savings also would include cutbacks involving roundups and contraception programs.

Navajo Nation Bill Would Name Highway After Chief Manuelito – Daily Times, Associated Press

A Navajo Nation proposal would designate a portion of U.S. Highway 491 in honor of the prominent Navajo leader Chief Manuelito.

The Daily Times in Farmington reports a bill sponsored by a member of the Navajo Nation Council would rename the portion between Monticello, Utah, and Gallup, New Mexico, after Chief Manuelito Atiin.

Atiin is the Navajo word for highway.

On the Navajo Nation, the highway travels through various Navajo communities, including Shiprock and Newcomb.

Delegate Leonard Tsosie, who is sponsoring the legislation, says the designation is suitable because Manuelito hailed from the area.

The bill says Manuelito was a chief before and after the "Long Walk" to Fort Sumner.

Legislation Seeks To Extend Operation Of Arizona Power Plant – Associated Press

The Navajo Nation Council has been asked to approve an agreement between the tribe and the owners of the Navajo Generating Station to extend the operations of the power plant in northern Arizona.

Council Speaker LoRenzo Bates says he and Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye support having the coal-fired plant in Page remain in operation through 2019 and beyond.

The plant's owners announced in February they plan to close it in December 2019 when their lease expires, citing the availability of less expensive power generated by burning natural gas.

The owners say it'll take about two years to decommission the generating station, which means operations would have to end as soon as July 2017.

They want the tribe to issue a final decision on the proposed agreement by July 1.

New Mexico Program Will Help Prosecutors Prioritize Cases – Albuquerque Journal, Associated Press

New Mexico law enforcement departments say they've created a most dangerous offender list to help them prioritize criminal prosecutions.

The Albuquerque Journal reports officials had announced on Tuesday the new "Analysis-Led Recidivism Team."

Once a suspect that's part of the program is arrested, an alert will be sent to prosecutors so they can prioritize the case from the first appearance through the judgment and sentencing.

Some defendants will be targeted for a vigorous prosecution because they are accused of crimes that are spiking around the county.

New Mexico Public Service Company Sends New Rate Proposal – Santa Fe New Mexican

Public Service Company of New Mexico has submitted a new rate proposal after having an earlier one rejected.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the proposal had been sent to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Tuesday. The previous proposal had been rejected by the commission because it wouldn't have affected all customers equally and would have overburdened regulators.

The company still seeks a 9.2 percent rate increase throughout the next two years, which would begin in 2018. But the new proposal takes into consideration that not all customers would have been paying equal amounts under the previous plan.

Company spokesman Pahl Shipley says the new agreement also removed a request to accelerate how quickly the company can recover costs associated with two coal plants that face potential retirement.