Lab Workers Contaminated, Teen Accused Of School Threat Released

Los Alamos Lab Workers Contaminated By Radioactive Material – Associated Press

Workers at the Los Alamos National Laboratory were contaminated after radioactive particles were released into the air inside the lab's plutonium facility.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the lab accident last month was the second time in four weeks that the same crew was exposed to radioactive material. The clothes of three workers were contaminated as was the skin on one of them.

Lab spokesman Matt Nerzig says the three workers did not receive a measurable dose, and the public was not in danger. He says the worker with the skin contamination "was successfully and thoroughly decontaminated — mostly by washing off the contamination with water."

A report by the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board states the workers were wearing protective clothing and air purifying respirators.

Teen Accused Of School Threat Released From Juvenile Custody – Associated Press

A 17-year-old boy accused of threatening to "shoot up" Los Alamos High School has been released from juvenile custody and allowed to attend an alternative education program.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports that the student will attend an alternative program at the school district's administration building and was ordered to stay away from the high school except to attend welding classes at a nearby University of New Mexico branch campus.

Under other conditions of his release, the student cannot have a weapon on school grounds, must wear a monitoring bracelet and not have contact with the high school principal.

The student is accused of making the alleged shooting threat Oct. 18 after he was expelled for vandalizing school property while out on another conditional release from a Sept. 12 incident,

Political Corruption Case Heads To Trial In New Mexico – Associated Press

A Democratic former New Mexico state senator is scheduled for trial next week on corruption charges in a high-stakes showdown with state prosecutors.

Ex-Sen. Phil Griego is accused of using his position as a lawmaker and political insider to profit from the sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe. Jury selection is schedule to start on Monday at a state district court in Santa Fe.

Griego resigned from the Legislature in 2015 at the conclusion of a Senate Ethics Commission investigation.

The office of Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas is pursuing charges of fraud, bribery and ethical misconduct against Griego.

New Mexico voters decide in November 2018 whether to create an independent state ethics commission to evaluate accusations of misconduct against public officials.

Air Force Officer Says He Was Disciplined For His Beliefs – Associated Press

An Air Force colonel says he was wrongly disciplined after refusing to sign a certificate of appreciation to the same-sex spouse of a retiring master sergeant.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Leland Bohannon, who cited his religious beliefs for not signing the document, was relieved of his command of the inspection agency at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico. A superior officer also sent a letter recommending against his promotion after an Equal Opportunity complaint against him was substantiated.

A religious liberties group is representing Bohannon and demands that the complaint is reversed and that related unfavorable materials are removed from his service record.

The certificate is an unofficial document traditionally given to the spouses of retiring military members. Bohannon has since been transferred to Washington, D.C.

Collection Of Former Latina Ambassador To Be Digitized – Associated Press

The National Hispanic Cultural Center will be digitizing more than 2,600 images from the collection of Mari-Luci Jaramillo, a national advocate for civil rights and the United States' first Latina ambassador to Honduras.

The center made the announcement Thursday, saying it received funding for the project from the state of New Mexico and the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

Officials say the Jaramillo collection provides an unparalleled look at life dedicated to and distinguished by service to community.

Once the project is complete next summer, the images will be accessible for research and study through the New Mexico Digital Collections portal.

Jaramillo was a leader of education reform in New Mexico. She earned a Ph.D. from the University of New Mexico and was nominated for the post in Honduras by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.

New Mexico City, Airline Work To Keep Flights Going – Associated Press

Great Lakes Airlines is preparing to end flights to and from one northwestern New Mexico community due to a lack of pilots.

Still, the airline and the city of Farmington have been discussing ways to keep commercial flights at the Four Corners Regional Airport.

The Daily Times of Farmington reports the city has hired a consulting firm to help attract new airlines and to study what types of planes can operate on the airport's short runways.

The city has also applied for a grant that could help pay for marketing and subsidizing the startup costs for a commercial air service.

Airport manager Mike Lewis says aside from railroad or interstate access, an airport is key for a community's economic success.

Great Lakes is planning to transfer its resources in Farmington to California where there are more pilots available.

The Latest: Report: Juvenile Drug Courts Less Successful – Associated Press

Legislative analysts say the costs of drug courts in New Mexico that focus on juveniles with drug abuse or addiction issues are outweighing the benefits.

They briefed members of the Legislative Finance Committee on a report that details the costs of using such programs as an alternative to incarceration for defendants.

Unlike similar programs for adults, the report indicates recidivism rates of juveniles who have participated in drug courts are increasing, while graduation rates are on the decline.

The analysts also acknowledged Thursday that more data should be collected to better assess outcomes for both adult and juvenile offenders.

Court officials told lawmakers that drug courts are at the forefront of criminal justice reform and that they are working with a national group to certify the state's drug courts based on best practices and consistent standards.

New Mexico Delegation Seeks More Funding For Opioid Fight – Associated Press

Democratic members of New Mexico's congressional delegation say they're disappointed no new funding comes with President Donald Trump's declaration of the opioid crisis as a nationwide public health emergency.

Thursday's declaration allows the government to redirect resources and part of that includes expanded access to medical services in rural areas.

Sen. Tom Udall said if the Trump administration is serious about saving lives, it needs to actively seek major new funding through congressional budget negotiations before the end of the year.

Attorney General Hector Balderas says the federal government also needs to do more to target the pipeline of drugs that has flooded New Mexico and other states.

In September, Balderas sued some of the nation's largest opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors, accusing them of downplaying addiction risks and failing to monitor suspect prescriptions.