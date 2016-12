The KUNM Radio Board is having its regular bimonthly meeting at 12:00 noon, on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 in the first floor conference room of Oñate Hall on the campus of UNM, at the corner of Girard and Campus Blvd. The public is welcome, and there will be time on the agenda for guest comments. For more information about the Radio Board, visit http://kunm.org/radio-board-information