It's Not Whether You Win or Lose

Sun. 5/21 6pm. Two short plays about men who love their sport, baseball and football respectively. In Alan Zweibel’s Happy, a baseball fan makes a pilgrimage to the home of a former baseball star who is now a janitor in Florida and asks him to sign a very special ball. After a fair amount of humor and misunderstanding, the power of baseball to bond fathers, sons and men emerges. In the second short play, Hate the Loser Inside, by Jon Kern, a National College Football winning team’s coach is tackling a local television commercial and fumbling more than his teams ever did - before he finally scores. From Playing on Air.