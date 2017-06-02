Interview With Luna Llena

Sat. 6/3, 2:30p: Luna Llena (Full Moon) is a new Latin band based in Albuquerque (New Mexico) playing Cuban music. The band is led by Romeo and Ricky Carrido who will be interviewed by Cristina Baccin. Ricky Carrido became a sworn batá drummer (Omo Añá, the deity that lives in the batá drum) from the batá set by the name Obbá koso from Matanzas, Cuba. He has worked with Baracutanga, Pandemonium, Wagogo, Calle 66, and Radio La Chusma. Ricky is a member of the band Nosotros, 2016 Winner of 3 New Mexico Music Awards.
They are releasing their new CD "Luna Llena", this Thursday June 8th, 6pm at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden (903 10th Street SW, Albuquerque).
Luna Llena members: Ricky Carrido (Percussion), Romeo Carrido (Flute, Alto Sax), Amor Alfonso Miranda (Vocals, Güiro), Shane Derk (Guitar, Tres Cubano), Justin J, Mclaughlin (Acoustic Bass). CD Recording Engineer: Dennis Javier Jasso.