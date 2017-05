Justin Johnson speaks with host Mary Oishi

Wed. 5/24: Justin Johnson is a master of hundreds of unconventional and roots instruments, from the 1-string diddley bo to the 3-string shovel guitar to the 6-string ironing board lap steel. He will be in concert in Santa Fe at the Kitchen Sink Studio on Thursday, June 8, and at the Blues, Brews & Bikes Festival at the Taos Mesa Brewing Company on Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10. Mary Oishi spoke with him in May. Sound engineer: Roman Garcia.