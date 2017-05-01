KUNM
Espejos de Aztlan

International Workers´ Day

Mon. 5/1, 7p: Espejos de Aztlán celebrates International Workers´ Day with a show hosted by Cristina Baccin about the D. Trump administration threats to immigrants and workers´ rights. 

We´ll share a conversation about the main concerns regarding immigrants, low-wage workers and families with Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein and Miriam Martinez, a bilingual kindergarten teacher at Emerson Elementary School; Eleanor Chavez (March 8th Women's Committee); and United We Dream members Gabriela Hernández and Jazmín Irazoque Ruiz.

