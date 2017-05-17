Humans Of New Mexico: Voces Del Norte

Mon.5/15, 7p: Oral history through "testimonio" is at the heart of the community collective project, Humans of New Mexico/Humanos de Nuevo México. We´ll listen to the powerful stories of Taos artist, Anita Rodriguez, El Rito artist, Nicholas Herrera, and the owner of Los Rios River Runners, Francisco Guevara who paints an image of northern New Mexico’s imaginary.

Anita Rodriguez talks about how she identifies as Taoseña and Legacy Hispanic:

“Hispanic is like this generic term that includes everybody who speaks Spanish no matter what country they are from. But Legacy Hispanic reflects the fact that the population here in El Norte is unique among Hispanics in that we are the closest thing to indigenous of any people in this part of the Americas.”

Nicholas Herrera proudly announces that he is part of the ongoing tradition to keep the cultural traditions that have been around northern New Mexico for multiple generations:

“The beautiful thing is that keep the traditions up here in northern New Mexico alive!”

Francisco “Cisco” Guevara talks about the new developments in ecotourism while preserving the cultural traditions of northern New Mexico:

“Because I am involved in the tourism business, I am hyper-aware of the way that tourism has impacted the culture in Taos. Ecotourism is a concept that is aware of the way that tourism impacts the local culture and they want to be able to help the local economy.”

With the goal of gathering the diversity of New Mexican cultural traditions, the project Humans of New Mexico focuses on oral history -recorded and archived for future generations- prioritizing oral and language traditions. This show was hosted by Moisés Santos with Rafael Martínez, and edition and production by Froilan Orozco along with recording, edition and transcription of the interviews by the Humans of New Mexico collective with Cristina Baccin´s support.