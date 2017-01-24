How Should New Mexico Fix Its Budget?

KUNM Call In Show 1/19 8a: Lawmakers have converged on Santa Fe for a two-month session during which their most pressing problem will be fixing a big hole in the state’s budget. This week we’ll talk about the governor’s proposal to cut already trimmed state funding and ask state employees to pay more into their retirement funds. We'll hear from Democratic lawmakers who say it’s not fair to make workers pay more before eliminating tax breaks for the wealthy and big business. What do you think? What’s the most responsible and fair way to balance the budget? We want to hear from you. Email callinshow@kunm.org or call in live during the show.

