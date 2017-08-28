How to Find and Keep Your Media Audience

Marketing expert shares methods to market ideas, not clothes.

Interview with Jan Zimmerman

3/18-- Jan Zimmerman, advisor to businesses as head of Watermelon Mountain Marketing, talks to Women's Focus about spreading your ideas to women-finding the best market for social movements. Author of the new Social Media Marketing All-in-One For Dummies, Zimmerman has written several editions of Web Marketing for Dummies, Social Media Marketing for Dummies, and Marketing on the Internet. She first spoke to Women's Focus more than 15 years ago. She says, "You almost have to understand what's going on on the inside in order to reach the people whom you want to reach."

http://www.watermelonweb.com/

