Sat. 12/17, 3p: Interview with Colin Diles Hazelbaker about his documentary in progress, "Hip Hop está vivo en Cuba" based on his visit to Cuba for the "12mo. Simposio Cubano de Hip Hop". We´ll share conversation with the producer Hazelbaker as well as listen to Cuban Hip Hop music that is not yet released by talents such as Yadira la Real, AfrikReina BV and Karen Less. Host: Cristina Baccin

Check this video about Cuban women in hip hop.