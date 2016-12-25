Happy ChallaDAY! by Charles Moster - Sun. 1/1 6p Inspired by the rather odd fact that the most famous Christmas song ever written, “White Christmas,” was composed by Irving Berlin, a Jew, Charles Moster has composed this light-hearted spoof parodying the old Bing Crosby/Danny Kaye movie “White Christmas.” General Waverlystein, retires from the Israeli army and opens a B&B on the Red Sea. Two of his old army entertainment corps buddies, now big stars known as the Sinai Schlamazels, join forces with the Schwartz Sisters to save his business by putting on a big holiday show.