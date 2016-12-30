Guillermo Figueroa Returns

The Santa Fe Symphony will welcome a new Principal Conductor in 2017, and filling the position will be one of the best known musicians in the area. Conductor and violinist Guillermo Figueroa was for twelve seasons the popular Music Director of the now-departed New Mexico Symphony Orchestra. His new role in Santa Fe begins with a concert on January 22 at the Lensic Center.

Through cooperation with local arts organizations, such as dance and theater companies, as well as fine artists, Guillermo says his goal for the Symphony is to make it "the center, the hub, for the artistic life of Santa Fe."

In this longer version of the interview, Guillermo talks about his desire in the last few years to find an ongoing position here in the state he calls home and how the Symphony's selection process for a new Principal Conductor worked.