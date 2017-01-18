Guide To N.M. Inauguration Day Protests And Celebrations

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president Friday, and some New Mexicans are mobilizing in response. Protests and celebrations are planned at university campuses, local landmarks, and downtown areas.

James Friedman says hundreds of people are expected to attend an evening protest in downtown Albuquerque. He is with Albuquerque’s Party for Socialism and Liberation that helped organize the event.

"What we need is a mass-movement to resist Trump’s anti-worker policies. We believe that the right to free healthcare, free education, to housing are all basic human rights," Friedman said.

Anti-Trump demonstrations start in Albuquerque with a student walkout at the University of New Mexico at noon, two hours after Trump’s swearing in ceremony in Washington, D.C. Events are scheduled across the state throughout the weekend.

New Mexico’s Republican Party is not hosting an Inauguration Day event.

Friday, January 20

Saturday, January 21

