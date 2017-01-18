Guide To N.M. Inauguration Day Protests And Celebrations

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president Friday, and some New Mexicans are mobilizing in response. Protests and celebrations are planned at university campuses, local landmarks, and downtown areas.
James Friedman says hundreds of people are expected to attend an evening protest in downtown Albuquerque. He is with Albuquerque’s Party for Socialism and Liberation that helped organize the event.
"What we need is a mass-movement to resist Trump’s anti-worker policies. We believe that the right to free healthcare, free education, to housing are all basic human rights," Friedman said.
Anti-Trump demonstrations start in Albuquerque with a student walkout at the University of New Mexico at noon, two hours after Trump’s swearing in ceremony in Washington, D.C. Events are scheduled across the state throughout the weekend.
New Mexico’s Republican Party is not hosting an Inauguration Day event.
Friday, January 20
- Black Armband Unity on Inauguration Day, all day.
- We Go High: Alternative Inauguration Day Gathering, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. An Taos community reflection hosted by Ted Wiard.
- Walkout Day, 12- 1 p.m. Hosted by Kiva Club, Student Alliance for Reproductive Justice, Young Progressives Demanding Action, Equalist Coalition, CNM Candidate Gina Dennis.
- New Mexico Protest the Inauguration, 5:30- 8:30 p.m. Hosted by Albuquerque's Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the ANSWER Coalition.
- Inauguration Party, 9 p.m. Hosted by Dona Ana County Republican Party.
Saturday, January 21
- Women's March, Albuquerque Rally, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Hosted by Women's March on Washington Albuquerque, and Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice.
- Women's March, Santa Fe Rally, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Hosted by Women's March on Washington Santa Fe.
- Women's March, Las Cruces Rally, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Hosted by United Community Action's Women's March on Washington Las Cruces, and Las Cruces Coalition for Reproductive Justice.
- Women's March, Fort Sumner, 10 a.m. Hosted by Women's March on Washington Fort Sumner.
- Women's March, Truth or Consequences, 12 p.m. Hosted by Women's March on Washington Truth or Consequences.
- People's Procession, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Hosted by Gila's Resources Information Project.
