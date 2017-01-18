KUNM

Guide To N.M. Inauguration Day Protests And Celebrations

By 5 minutes ago
  • Elaine Baumgartel / KUNM

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president Friday, and some New Mexicans are mobilizing in response. Protests and celebrations are planned at university campuses, local landmarks, and downtown areas. 

James Friedman says hundreds of people are expected to attend an evening protest in downtown Albuquerque. He is with Albuquerque’s Party for Socialism and Liberation that helped organize the event.

"What we need is a mass-movement to resist Trump’s anti-worker policies. We believe that the right to free healthcare, free education, to housing are all basic human rights," Friedman said. 

Anti-Trump demonstrations start in Albuquerque with a student walkout at the University of New Mexico at noon, two hours after Trump’s swearing in ceremony in Washington, D.C. Events are scheduled across the state throughout the weekend.

New Mexico’s Republican Party is not hosting an Inauguration Day event.  

Friday, January 20

Saturday, January 21

***

Let us know if additional events are planned in the comments below and we'll add them to this list.

Tags: 
2017 inauguration
Donald Trump
protests
Answer Coalition
Kiva Club
Equalist Coalition
Young Progressives Demanding Action
Student Alliance for Reproductive Justice

Related Content

Dreamers Gear Up For National Immigrant Day Of Action

By Jan 12, 2017
Fibonacci Blue via Flickr CC

President-Elect Donald Trump is still talking building of a border wall and spurring speculation about deportations around the United States. Local civil rights groups are uniting to march for immigrant rights this weekend. 

UNM Students Stage A Walkout To Protest Trump

By Nov 16, 2016
Marisa Demarco / KUNM

Protests have been erupting in cities around the United States in the days since Donald Trump was elected president. Hundreds of students at the University of New Mexico staged a walkout Wednesday evening.  

Donald Trump's Press Conference, Annotated

By Jan 13, 2017
SETH WENIG / AP

Originally published on January 11, 2017 2:11 pm

For the first time in 167 days, President-elect Donald Trump held a wide-ranging news conference.

NPR's politics team, with help from reporters and editors across the newsroom, live-annotated the speech. Portions of the transcript with added analysis are underlined in yellow, followed by context and fact checks below.

Note: The transcript was updated throughout the press conference. While we are working to correct errors, it may contain discrepancies and typographical errors.

Rape Crisis Center Director Talks Election Impacts

By Nov 15, 2016

During this year’s campaign cycle, voters learned of sexual assault allegations against Republican Donald Trump and heard a years-old recording of him bragging about assaulting women.  KUNM sat down with Jim Harvey, the new executive director at the Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico, to talk about how Trump’s election impacts their work. 