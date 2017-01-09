KUNM

Groups Want Gasoline Plant’s Permit Yanked

By 1 hour ago
  • Air permits issued by the City of Albuerque in the San Jose and Mountain View neighborhoods
    Air permits issued by the City of Albuerque in the San Jose and Mountain View neighborhoods
    Rashad Mahmood

A neighborhood association and an environmental justice group say a gasoline distribution plant is polluting the air in a low-income area of Albuquerque. The city will hold a hearing on the plant Wednesday.

Honstein Oil Company’s plant in the San Jose neighborhood got an air permit from the city years ago, but some people in the neighborhood want that permit revoked.  They say pollution from the plant is making people sick.

"People in our community have asthma, children in our community have asthma, and it’s all related, because of what we’re breathing in," said Esther Abeyta of the San Jose Neighborhood Association. She filed the permit appeal along with the Southwest Organizing Project and the New Mexico Environmental Law Center. The U.S. EPA is investigating the city’s air permitting policies in San Jose, and Abeyta says the neighborhood group has been trying to get a hearing on this permit for years.

Albuquerque air quality officials have said in the past that there is no evidence of health impacts from the many polluting businesses in the San Jose neighborhood.

Tags: 
San Jose
air pollution
Environmental Justice
SWOP
air quality
Public Health New Mexico
Environmental Protection Agency

Related Content

Neighborhood Holds Breath For Better Air Quality

By May 23, 2016
Ed Williams

Air pollution is a serious problem for some neighborhoods in Albuquerque—especially in low-income areas that border an industrial zone south of downtown.

Do Albuquerque's Air Pollution Policies Violate Civil Rights?

By Aug 5, 2016
Ed Williams

Under the Civil Rights Act, local governments that receive federal money are prohibited from discriminating against low-income people of color. But people in some parts of Albuquerque say that’s exactly what the city is doing by putting polluting businesses in poor Hispanic neighborhoods.

Now a federal investigation is underway to see if those claims are true.

Valle De Oro: An Experiment In Environmental Justice

By Jun 7, 2016
Ed Williams

The new Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge is a place of firsts: it’s the first urban wildlife refuge in the Southwest and the first wildlife refuge in the country to have an environmental justice plan. It's also the first time kids in one largely Hispanic community have had a wild outdoor space to play in close by.

Bernco Commission Candidates Weigh In On Economy And Health

By Nov 1, 2016
Ed Williams

Voters in Bernalillo County are gearing up to elect a new commissioner in next week’s general election.

Republican Patricia Paiz is squaring off against Democrat Steven Michael Quezada to take over as commissioner for District 2—an area that includes the South Valley and West Mesa.

The race could shape the county’s policies on industrial pollution and community health.