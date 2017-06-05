Green Chile & Slam Poetry

Mon. Sept. 29th. 7p: Olodum in Brazil, Orquesta Cateura in Paraguay, and A.G.D. in Albuquerque´s South Valley are examples of music serving as a powerful transformative tool for youth development that creates solidarity with their community, and builds self-respect.

Javier Alvarado, Xavier Barreras, and Omar Torres, the rap group A.G.D. releasing their first CD later this week, describe their involvement and contributions to the successes of the South Valley Male Involvement Project, along with Carlos M. Flores, project coordinator.