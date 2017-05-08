Governor Calls Special Session On Budget Impasse, New Mexico Monuments On Interior Review List

New Mexico Governor Reconvenes Lawmakers In Budget Showdown – By Morgan Lee, Associated Press

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez ordered a special session of the Legislature on Friday to resolve a grinding state budget crisis, with no sign of a compromise with leading Democratic lawmakers.

Calling lawmakers to the New Mexico Capitol on May 24, the governor's proclamation asserts that lawmakers approved a $6.1 billion budget in March that was out-of-balance. The governor last month vetoed tax and fee hikes that many lawmakers say are necessary to shore up funding to public schools, courts and essential public services.

The decision to reconvene lawmakers comes as the Supreme Court weighs accusations that Martinez overstepped her authority by defunding the Democrat-led Legislature and all state universities and colleges for the fiscal year beginning July 1 — a step Martinez has said was necessary to avoid a deficit. The governor's legal defense of the vetoes was due on Friday.

New Mexico Governor Defends Vetoes In Court – Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is urging the state Supreme Court to stay out of a budget standoff with state lawmakers.

The Martinez administration filed a briefing Friday with the high court that defends the governor's decision to veto funding to the Legislature and state institutions of higher education for the coming fiscal year.

It says the GOP governor never abolished the Legislature or any state educational institutions and notes her decision Friday to call a special legislative session to rewrite the budget.

The Democrat-led Legislature says the governor's vetoes have upset the balance of powers between branches of government outlined in the state's constitution. Their lawsuit asks the Supreme Court to rescind the line-item vetoes.

Ex-Santa Fe County Deputy To Be Retried In Partner's Death – Associated Press

An ex-deputy accused of killing his partner in 2014 after what authorities have said was an alcohol-fueled argument will be tried again after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict the first time.

Tai Chan's retrial is scheduled to begin Monday in Las Cruces. The former Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy is charged with murder in the shooting death of fellow Deputy Jeremy Martin.

The shooting happened the night of Oct. 28, 2014 at a hotel where the two deputies were staying overnight after transporting prisoners to Arizona.

Chan has previously said that he shot his partner in self-defense.

Chan's attorneys were unsuccessful in their call for the case to be dismissed. They had pointed to allegations of outrageous government conduct and a botched police investigation.

New Mexico Authorities Arrest Second Missing Inmate – Associated Press

Authorities in New Mexico say they've arrested the second inmate who went missing from custody Friday.

Sandoval County Sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Keith Elder said Sunday afternoon that 25-year-old Paul Garcia was arrested in Los Lunas, about 45 miles south of the Sandoval County Detention Center.

Officials say Garcia and another inmate, Blake McPherson, escaped from the jail through a hole the detention center's recreation yard fence and then climbed onto the roof.

The pair then ditched their orange jumpsuits at a nearby construction site.

Garcia has been awaiting a court date in a case involving a stolen van crash that killed a girl and her mother earlier this year.

McPherson, who was found Saturday, is in custody on property crime charges.

Man Who Shot Himself New Mexico Border Checkpoint Dies – Las Cruces Sun-News, Associated Press

Officials say a man who shot himself at the New Mexico border checkpoint last month has died.

Las Cruces Sun-News reports the man died at a local hospital on Friday. The man was asked to go through a secondary inspection in April. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the man took out a gun during the encounter and fired one shot toward the agents. The agents say they returned gunfire.

The case was investigated by the FBI and CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility with help from the FBI El Paso Division Evidence Response Team.

An FBI spokesman says the man shot himself.

Officials say the man's name will not be release since no charges will be filed.

A similar incident occurred days before.

New Mexico Electric Utility Agrees To Settle Rate Dispute – Associated Press

New Mexico's largest electric provider has reached a settlement with regulators, the state attorney general and others over a rate increase scheduled to take effect next year.

The parties say the settlement was filed Friday with the state Public Regulation Commission, which has the final say.

The agreement calls for a two-step increase in rates over the next two years.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico estimated the average monthly residential customer bill would increase by less than $6 in 2018 and by less than $5 in 2019.

While the utility has proposed eliminating coal-fired power generation from its portfolio by 2031, the environmental group New Energy Economy took issue with the settlement. The group objects to the utility being able to recover the costs of pollution-control equipment installed at the coal-fired Four Corners Power Plant.

New Mexico County Pauses Man Camps After Resident Push Back – Carlsbad Current-Argus, Associated Press

Some residents in southeastern New Mexico are concerned that things could be changing for their otherwise quiet neighborhoods as the latest encampment designed to house transient workers from the oil and gas boom nears development.

The Current-Argus reports Eddy County officials agreed to a three-month hold on the so-called man camp Tuesday. The move was influenced by hundreds of La Huerta residents who voiced their opposition to the camps at the meeting and presented two petitions.

Residents feared 200 workers coming into an already densely populated area of La Huerta would cause power outages and water shortages.

The commissioners will use this time to weigh their options such as adjusting zoning ordinance or treating future camps like subdivisions.

Presidential Wedding Guests Closes Santa Fe Streets – Santa Fe New Mexican, Associated Press

Santa Fe police say they closed downtown streets for former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports people caught a glimpse of the former president and first lady as they were leaving the Nedra Matteucci Galleries Saturday. Reports say the couple was there to watch the wedding of a goddaughter. According to the rumors, the wedding party and guests stayed at La Posada de Santa Fe Resort & Spa for the weekend.

Federal Officials Target 27 National Monuments For Review - By Matthew Daly, Associated Press

A list of 27 national monuments has been assembled as the Interior Department reviews possible changes to the protections created by Republican and Democratic presidents over the past two decades.

The 27 monuments are mostly in the Western United States. Also under review are five marine monuments in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the list includes the Rio Grande Del Norte near Taos and Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks near Las Cruces.

President Donald Trump ordered the review last month. He says that the protections imposed by the last three presidents amount to "a massive federal land grab" that "should never have happened."

Trump and others have argued that people who live in the states should decide how best to use the lands.

The designation of the sites as protected areas restricts their use. Conservationists generally cheer the designations as a way of warding off development.