Join us this Sunday as we honor our Generation Justice Graduates! Yousuf Amer, Brennan Olivier, Ludella Awad, Luzero Velasquez, Moises Villanueva, Haarika Reddy, Luna Olavarría-Gallegos, Aaron Hagler, Kateri Zuni and Arturo Castillos. We dedicate our entire show to celebrate our youth producers and GJ fellow, who have made a great accomplishment in their education and walked the stage to receive their hard-earned diplomas and degrees! We listen to the songs they dedicated and reflect on their achievements. We also feature, our fellow Kateri Zuni, as she reads us her speech from the Journalism and Mass Communication convocation speaker. Tune into Generation Justice at 7:00 pm on KUNM 89.9 FM or online at KUNM.org. If you are unable to join us on Sunday, we do make our podcasts available Mondays on iTunes and Soundcloud. Don’t forget to rate us on iTunes!