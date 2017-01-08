Mon. 1/9, 7p: Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Spanish, Dr. Enrique Lamadrid and Moisés Gonzáles, Community & Regional Planning at UNM are bringing to the public light a topic that changes cultural identities in New Mexico through their forthcoming book “Genízaro Nation”.

A NPR Report by John Burnett highlighted the slavery of Native Americans in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries in New Mexico. Professors Lamadrid and Gonzáles talk with host Cristina Baccin about the complexity of the topic and how it can help for the understanding of our New Mexican ancestors and our present.