Sun. 9/25 6p. ¡Gaytino! is a remarkable life journey from 1950s East LA to New York’s Great White Way in the 60s and 70s and back to Hollywood. Dan Guerrero, a gay Chicano, moves from the back of the bus to the front of American pop culture in this autobiographical play with music. The solo piece is driven by Dan’s lifelong friendship with the late Chicano artist Carlos Almaraz and by Dan’s father, Chicano music legend, Lalo Guerrero. The performance travels through decades of Mexican-American history and the gay experience from a unique and personal perspective. Touching, provocative, hilarious and absolutely one-of-a-kind, Dan Guerrero brings his two fascinating worlds together in a riveting solo show. From Camino Real Productions LLC.