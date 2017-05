Promotion for The Children's Hour's Foster Kids show, airing May 20, 2017

5/20 9a: May is Foster Child Awareness Month, and The Children's Hour will hear from kids who’ve been in foster care about what it’s like. We’ll learn even more about foster kids with New Mexico’s Children Youth and Families Department secretary Monique Jacboson, and author Rosemary Zibert who’s book Kit Coyote tells about being a foster kid from the child’s point of view.