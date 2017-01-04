Former Superintendent Sues Mora School District, Governor Seeks Tougher Penalties for Drunk Driving

Ex-School Chief Sues Troubled Northern New Mexico District – The Associated Press

A northern New Mexico school district whose superintendent resigned in disgrace over allegations of faking credentials is facing a lawsuit from another former superintendent.

Dora Romero is suing the Mora Independent School District and board member George Trujillo over allegations she was let go because of her gender and because Trujillo wanted to give his nephew a job.

The complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque says the board, led by Trujillo, fired Romero so the board could hire Charles Trujillo.

Charles Trujillo was arrested in August on forgery and fraud charges connected to his Mora position.

Trujillo resigned following an October investigation by the Las Vegas Optic that Trujillo faked his credentials to obtain his administrative license.

Mora Interim Superintendent Ella Arellano did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.

New Mexico County Takes Another Step Toward Spaceport Road – The Associated Press, The Las Cruces Sun-News

Officials say construction of a southern road to Spaceport America could begin in late spring or early summer.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that improving the southern route to the remote desert outpost would dramatically cut travel time from Las Cruces, the nearest large city.

The existing dirt route crosses a combination of state, federal and private land.

Dona Ana County commissioners recently approved an agreement with several government entities involved in the road project that spells out parameters and how historical and cultural sites will be protected during construction.

Officials say one more authorization is expected later this month that will clear the way for the county to issue a request for bids for the construction contract.

The county will be in charge of overseeing construction.

Martinez Proposes Tougher Penalties for DWI Offenders - The Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez is seeking tougher penalties for drunk driving.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Martinez yesterday unveiled a package of proposals meant to combat the state’s longstanding drunk driving problem.

The governor’s proposed changes to state DWI laws would increase jail or prison sentences for certain repeat DWI offenders. They would also make it easier for police to testify at DWI hearings.

Republican Reps. Tim Lewis of Rio Rancho and Sarah Maestas Barnes of Albuquerque are backing the legislation.

Anti-DWI Memes, Social Media Posts Aimed at Santa Fe Youth – The Associated Press, The Santa Fe New Mexican

Advocates are using memes and social media posts to help spread the message among teenagers about the dangers of drunken driving.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the most recent risk study for the area found that one in five Santa Fe students in grades 9-12 reported being in a car at least once in the previous year with a driver who had been drinking.

While that percentage has been dropping, advocates say it's still too high.

They say teens often get into a car with an adult drunken driver because they don't see any other option for getting home and are afraid to address the issue with an authority figure.

Education efforts are aimed at teaching children and teens about their options and helping to instill confidence.

Former Lt. Gov. Jack Stahl Remembered for Public Service – The Associated Press

Former New Mexico lieutenant governor and real estate executive Jack Stahl has died. He was 82.

Family and friends said Stahl died Dec. 29 in Albuquerque, where he had lived for six decades.

Stahl was being remembered this week for his public service and his dedication to his family and clients. A memorial service will be held Saturday in Albuquerque.

After graduating from the University of New Mexico and teaching math for a few years, he entered the real estate business. He founded The Jack Stahl Company in 1977 and was one of the state's first real estate instructors.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1968 and served as chairman of the state Republican Party before being elected to the state Senate in 1984. He was elected lieutenant governor in 1987.

New Mexico Father Who Abducted Son Surrenders – The Associated Press

Authorities say a 23-year-old father who was wanted after abducting his 2-year-old son has surrendered.

Dona Ana County sheriff's deputies say Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez turned himself in at the main station Tuesday afternoon. He was accompanied by his attorney, and authorities said he was cooperating with investigators.

Authorities planned to book him on charges of arson, aggravated burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, child abuse and battery.

Jacquez was accused of fleeing with the toddler after allegedly beating the child's grandfather and torching his mobile home.

Monday night's incident triggered an Amber Alert, but the boy was later left unharmed with his paternal grandmother in southern New Mexico.

Authorities initially suspected that Jacques may have fled to Mexico.

Albuquerque Man Accused in Old Navy Arson Case Pleads Not Guilty – The Associated Press, KOB-TV

A man accused of starting a fire inside an Old Navy store in Albuquerque in November has pleaded not guilty in the case.

KOB-TV reports that David Hickman entered his plea in court Tuesday.

He remains in federal custody and prosecutors say Hickman could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A federal grand jury indicted the 28-year-old Hickman last month.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Albuquerque says the indictment alleges Hickman used fire in an attempt to maliciously damage the store.

Hickman was arrested on Nov. 28, two days after the fire.

The Old Navy blaze was among several fires and acts of vandalism that damaged multiple businesses around Albuquerque in late November.

The FBI still is investigating those cases.

Public Education Gets Boost From New Mexico Permanent Funds – The Associated Press

Funding for public education will get a boost this year from New Mexico's two major sovereign wealth funds thanks to strong investment results.

A spokesman for the State Investment Council says disbursements will increase by $60 million dollars to about $896 million next fiscal year from New Mexico's Land Grant Permanent Fund and Severance Tax Permanent Fund.

Charles Wollmann says the value of the two funds climbed to nearly $20 billion at the end of 2016, with a return on investment of just over 7 percent during 2016.

Supported by oil and mining royalties, the Land Grant Permanent Fund pays out 5 percent of its value each year mostly to public schools as well as schools for the blind and deaf, state universities and hospitals.