Finding The Link Between Music And Math

Four years ago, the Santa Fe Symphony collaborated with the local think tank, the Santa Fe Institute, on a program for all ages that combined music with entertaining educational demonstrations. The Majesty of Music & Mathematics caused a lot of excitement and it will return to the Lensic Center on June 19. The performance will be taped for broadcast on New Mexico PBS.

Back in 2013, the host of the program, Santa Fe Institute mathematician and scientist Dr. Cris Moore, explained to KUNM that "mathematics and music are speaking to the same parts of the brain." They're both "about discovering patterns and the tension between predictability, variety and surprise."