Fifth Annual Halloween Show From Chatterbox Audio Theatre

By David Hughes 4 hours ago

A Voice from the Woods, 2012
Credit Derrick Dent, Ink and Photoshop

Sun. October 29 -  Chatterbox's fifth annual Halloween show was broadcast in 2012 and looks back to highlights from the previous four years before offering a live performance of the brand-new tale "A Voice from the Woods."