Fiber Artists Interpret Landscape

The Surface Design Association, a New Mexico-based alliance of fiber and textile artists, recently asked its members to express their feelings about "place" -- the suddenly explosive topics of borders, bridges and sanctuaries. The result is SDA's third international juried exhibition, Shifting Landscapes, on display February 24 - May 20 at the Santa Fe gallery, form & concept.

Danielle Kelly, the Executive Director of SDA, says these embroidered interpretations of landscape represent the way artists are able to "talk about things that you can't use words for."

In this longer version of the conversation, Danielle discusses SDA's happy collaboration with form & concept. The gallery, like the alliance, is dedicated to "the serious consideration of craft-based contemporary high art."