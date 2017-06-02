KUNM

Fandango Burqueño

  • Poster Instituto Veracruzano de Cultura (IVEC)
    Poster Instituto Veracruzano de Cultura (IVEC)

Sat. 6/3, 3:30p: FANDANGO Burqueño! Organizers & musicians will join us to share this community-based celebration of son jarocho, poetry, dance, especially: zapateado!! with host Cristina Baccin. Be ready to be part of this joyful way of building community with the infectious rythm from Veracruz (México), an event organized by the Chicana & Chicano Studies Department (UNM) this Saturday from 2-10pm on the campus of UNM.FANDANGO BURQUEÑO with performers: Jazmin Cancio Lucio, Carambola Community Music, Son Veracruz (Chuy Martínez y Otilio Ruíz), Luz de Luna (Teresa Slack y Antonio Aragon), Los Jaraneros del Valle (Víctor Padilla y Maria Dion), Levi Romero, Tanaya Winder, Adelina Cruz, Francisco LeFebre and Carlos Contreras. Sponsored by: UNM´s Southwest Hispanic Research Institute, Latin American and Iberian Institute, and The Transnational Research Collective; La Plazita Institute.Workshops: son jarocho, jarana and requinto: 2-5pm Musical Performances: 5-10pmWhere: 1829 Sigma Chi Rd NE (@ The Casita), Albuquerque, NM

Fandango
Chicana and Chicano Movement
Chicana & Chicano Studies Department UNM
Son Jarocho
Carambola Community Music
Chuy Martínez
Otilio Ruiz
Luz de Luna
Southwest Hispanic Research Institute
Latin American and Iberian Institute
The Transnational Research Collective
La Plazita Institute
Los Jaraneros del Valle

Related Content

"Making Aztlán"

By Nov 3, 2014
Photography by Devra Weber (A detail of the book Cover)

Mon. Nov. 3, 7p: Is the Chicana and Chicano Movement still alive? We explore it in a conversation with Prof. Irene Vásquez, co-author with UCLA Prof. Juan Gómez-Quiñones of the book "MAKING AZTLÁN", just published by the University of New Mexico Press. Passion and struggles from the sixties and seventies to today.

Live in-studio: Los Jaraneros Del Valle

By Apr 18, 2012
Galería de ABQ Old Town New Fun

 

Sat. 4/21 2p: Based in Albuquerque's South Valley Los Jaraneros del Valle play "Son Jarocho" which is Mexican folk music originated centuries ago in the Gulf coastal region of southern Veracruz. This music is the complex heritage of a transcontinental cultural journey, linking African influences with European and Native American styles, instrumentation and outlook.  Hosted by Cristina Baccin. 

Where does LA BAMBA come from?

By Aug 3, 2015
www.cabq.gov/culturalservices

Mon. 8/3, 7p: Do you know where does LA BAMBA come from? We explore it and share SON JAROCHO music with local group "LUZ DE LUNA".

 

Otilio Ruiz and Latin American Harp

By Oct 25, 2011
www.artbeco.com

 

Saturday 10/29 2p: Virtuoso on the arpa jarocho, Otilio Ruiz will share with us his new CD. And more Latin American music with harp!