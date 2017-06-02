Sat. 6/3, 3:30p: FANDANGO Burqueño! Organizers & musicians will join us to share this community-based celebration of son jarocho, poetry, dance, especially: zapateado!! with host Cristina Baccin. Be ready to be part of this joyful way of building community with the infectious rythm from Veracruz (México), an event organized by the Chicana & Chicano Studies Department (UNM) this Saturday from 2-10pm on the campus of UNM.FANDANGO BURQUEÑO with performers: Jazmin Cancio Lucio, Carambola Community Music, Son Veracruz (Chuy Martínez y Otilio Ruíz), Luz de Luna (Teresa Slack y Antonio Aragon), Los Jaraneros del Valle (Víctor Padilla y Maria Dion), Levi Romero, Tanaya Winder, Adelina Cruz, Francisco LeFebre and Carlos Contreras. Sponsored by: UNM´s Southwest Hispanic Research Institute, Latin American and Iberian Institute, and The Transnational Research Collective; La Plazita Institute.Workshops: son jarocho, jarana and requinto: 2-5pm Musical Performances: 5-10pmWhere: 1829 Sigma Chi Rd NE (@ The Casita), Albuquerque, NM