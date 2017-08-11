Families Fight For Education

Sun 08/13 7p: Join us this Sunday as we speak with Dr. Diane Torres-Velasquez, President of the Latino Education Task Force and Associate Professor at the UNM School of Education, about her perspective on the ongoing Martinez v. State of New Mexico lawsuit. Next, we keep you up to date with local events and then continue with our Resistance Headlines, highlight actions of resistance from the past week. Be sure to join us live on KUNM 89.9 FM, or online at KUNM.org. If you are unable to join us on Sunday, we do make our podcasts available Mondays on iTunes and Soundcloud. Don’t forget to rate us on iTunes!