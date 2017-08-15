Faith Leaders In ABQ Speak Out Against Racism

People have been demonstrating and hold vigils around the country—and here at home—ever since violence erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on Saturday where a woman was killed. A peaceful solidarity event at the University of New Mexico Tuesday night in Albuquerque drew a large and sometimes solemn crowd.

Hundreds of people at UNM hoisted signs condemning racism as a helicopter circled overhead. Catholic, Muslim, Unitarian, Quaker and Jewish faith leaders from around the city spoke about fighting white supremacists and rising hatred against immigrant communities, standing up for health care, and finding unity.

Visiting Rev. Dr. William J. Barber said it’s not enough for people—especially politicians—to denounce racism and extremist acts. Instead, he said, people must dismantle racist policies in the United States. "If they just denounce and condemn the extreme acts but they still condone the policies, then America, we still have a problem," he said.

Other speakers tackled America’s deep roots of colonialism, genocide and slavery before marching to a nearby church.