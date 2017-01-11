Facebook Project Could Bring $2B Impact, Martinez Releases Plan to Close Budget Gap

Study: Facebook Data Center Could Net $2B in Economic Impact – The Associated Press, The Albuquerque Journal

A study done by a consulting firm for the village of Los Lunas estimates nearly $2 billion in fiscal and economic impacts from Facebook's new data center over 10 years.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the study by California-based David Taussig & Associates came out in December, more than a month after Facebook broke ground.

The study focused on whether the project was expected to generate enough revenues for Los Lunas to offset funding provided through the state Local Economic Development Act.

The study didn't address the cost of water rights or additional infrastructure needed for the data center.

Among the findings, the consultants said if Facebook ends up constructing a total of six buildings, the state could see more than $21 million in revenue for the general fund over a decade.

Martinez Avoids Criticizing Trump Over No Hispanic Picks – The Associated Press

The nation's only Latina governor is avoiding attacking President-elect Donald Trump over not appointing a Hispanic cabinet member.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, who clashed with Trump during the election, said Tuesday the new president has the right to "the best and the brightest" for his team — even if that means there won't be a Latino in his cabinet.

None of the Trump's cabinet picks are Latinos. The Trump administration could be the first one in three decades not to have a Hispanic cabinet secretary.

Martinez had been part an initiative with the Republican Party to recruit more Hispanics and women to run for office. She openly clashed with Trump for his comments about Mexican immigrants.

FBI: Bodies of Two Women, Three Kids Found on New Mexico Pueblo – The Associated Press

Five bodies have now been found on a Native American pueblo on the outskirts of Albuquerque, but authorities said Tuesday that foul play was not suspected in the deaths.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the recovered bodies appear to be two women and three children listed Saturday in an Albuquerque Police Department missing person's bulletin.

"Autopsies are pending to determine the cause of each death, but foul play by another party is not suspected at this time," Fisher said in a statement Tuesday night, adding that the Office of the Medical Investigator will attempt to identify the bodies.

Authorities have said sisters Vanessa George, 25, and Leticia George, 20, of Albuquerque were missing, along with Vanessa George's two children — 4-year-old Zoe Becenti and 1-year-old Chloe Becenti — plus Leticia George's 1-year-old daughter.

Fisher said the body found Sunday in a rugged area on the Pueblo has been identified by relatives as Leticia George.

A white pickup truck with front-end damage was found abandoned in the area where the bodies were discovered, but Fisher wouldn't speculate if the victims died of exposure.

New Mexico Governor Has Plan For Budget Shortfall – The Associated Press

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has a budget plan designed to close the state's funding shortfall and restore depleted reserves while sticking by her vows to avoid tax increases.

Announced Tuesday, the plan preserves funding for economic development and public safety, while extending recent agency spending cuts into next year and deepening those cuts at the Legislature and state universities.

It also would shrink overall compensation to state employees by decreasing pension contributions.

Amid a downturn in the oil sector, New Mexico has nearly exhausted operating reserves and is facing a $67 million general fund shortfall.

The governor's plan would hold spending nearly flat at $6 billion next year. The proposal calls for reserves to be replenished by sweeping funds from idle public accounts — including $120 million from public school district reserves.

Fired Workers Point To Retaliation, Sue New Mexico AG – The Associated Press & The Santa Fe New Mexican

Six fired employees are suing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas over claims that the state's top prosecutor retaliated against them and three dozen of their colleagues after he was elected in 2014.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the lawsuit was filed last week in state district court after workers failed to have their dismissals overturned by the state Personnel Board.

Balderas spokesman James Hallinan says the lawsuit is without merit.

The personnel board said the employees serve at the pleasure of the attorney general. That decision is being appealed in a separate case.

Balderas, who previous served as state auditor, fired about 40 employees after taking over as attorney general.

The lawsuit and the appeal come as Balderas is being mentioned as a possible Democratic candidate for governor in 2018.

Former Paramedic Gets Probation For Taking Dead Man's Wallet – The Associated Press & The Albuquerque Journal

A former Santa Fe paramedic has been sentenced to probation for stealing a debit card from a man getting treatment and using it to spend more than $11,000 after the patient died.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that 32-year-old Michael John Harcharik on Monday was sentenced to a suspended sentence of six years in prison. If he serves probation without incident, he will avoid jail time.

He pleaded no contest on Dec. 15 to identity theft and three counts of violating the Remote Financial Service Act.

Harcharik was arrested in April after Allan Pearson's daughter noticed multiple purchases on her father's account, including of a riding lawn mower.

Police believe Harcharik stole the card when paramedics went to Pearson's Santa Fe home after he was found unresponsive March 25.