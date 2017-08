Interview with Gretchen Reynolds

8/27--What you need to know about physical exercise and health studies--

Exercise and your heart, weight, future health, aging, tattoos, and learning--NY Times blogger and columnist Gretchen Reynolds shares what the latest studies show. Also, find out how to recognize reliable studies that you can trust. In former appearances on Women's Focus, Santa Fe resident Reynolds spoke about her book, The First 20 Minutes, Exercise Better, Train Smarter, Live Longer.