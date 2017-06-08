Ex-Schools Chief Facing Fraud Charges, Panel Says LANL Safety Systems Outdated

Ex-Northern New Mexico School Chief Heading To Court – Las Vegas Optic, Associated Press

A former northern New Mexico school superintendent facing a slew of fraud and forgery charges is headed to court.

The Las Vegas Optic reports former Mora schools superintendent Charles Trujillo is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Authorities say Trujillo used fake credentials to obtain state educator licenses and high-paying administrative positions with the Mora and Pecos school districts.

Trujillo resigned following an October investigation by the Las Vegas Optic that he faked his credentials.

If convicted of all the charges, Trujillo could be sentenced to more than 117 years in prison.

Trujillo's lawyer, Sam Bregman, says his client looks forward to proving his innocence.

Nakamura Sworn In As New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice – Associated Press

Justice Judith Nakamura is the new chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court.

She was sworn in Wednesday during a ceremony in Albuquerque after being elected by her colleagues to lead the court. She succeeds Justice Charles Daniels, who had served as chief justice since 2016.

In her new role, Nakamura will preside over Supreme Court hearings and conferences. She also will serve as the administrative authority over personnel, budgetary matters and general operations of all state courts.

The chief justice also acts as an advocate for the Judiciary on legislation, funding for the courts and other issues.

Nakamura served for years on the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court and in the Second Judicial District before joining the state's highest court in December 2015.

Nakamura also is an avid hot air balloon pilot.

Review: Most Candidates, PACs Comply With New Mexico Law – Associated Press

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver says the majority of the candidates and political committees involved in the last election cycle complied with the state's campaign finance reporting laws.

Toulouse Oliver on Wednesday released the findings of a random review of 106 candidates and committees.

She says violations ranged from exceeding contribution limits to misusing funds. All but one worked with her office to come into voluntary compliance with the reporting act.

In the outstanding case, the secretary of state's office says the New Mexico Habitat Conservation Initiative should have registered as a political committee rather than a corporation.

The report lists more than $52,000 in political contributions by the organization.

The organization said Wednesday it never received a letter from the secretary of state's office and will provide additional information to resolve the matter.

Vandals Destroy Garden Grown By New Mexico Preschoolers – Associated Press

School officials say vandals have ravaged a garden cultivated by New Mexico preschoolers.

Eastern New Mexico University's Child Development Center said the Portales school's garden recently was raided of its green beans, peas and squash planted by 3- and 4-year-olds.

The school says staff discovered the missing plants Monday before taking the children out to tend to the garden.

Staff had monitored the plants growing to between 8-10 inches.

Child Development Center Director Lara Vaughan says seeds for the plants came from a United States Department of Agriculture grant.

No arrests have been made.

In 2014, vandals picked clean the same school's pumpkin patch that also was cultivated by preschoolers. Two teens later confessed to that heist.

County Officials Say State 'Blackmailed' Them For Well Study – Current-Argus, Associated Press

Eddy County officials say they were "blackmailed" by the state of New Mexico into approving a $125,000 study of a brine well to prevent it from collapsing.

The Current-Argus reports county commissioners said Tuesday they had no other choice but to contribute the funds to get the Carlsbad Brine Well problem solved, despite their insistence that the state is to blame for the danger posed by the brine well.

The state collected profits from the well, which it licensed and ultimately decided to close in 2008 when the ground was found unstable.

County Manager Rick Rudometkin says the state wanted "some skin in the game." He says he thinks the county will be sued whether or not the well collapses.

Judge Delays Trial For Man Suspected In Officer's Death – Gallup Independent, Associated Press

A federal judge has delayed the trial of a man accused of killing a Navajo Nation police officer.

The Gallup Independent reports the judge agreed to push back Kirby Cleveland's trial after lawyers from both sides said they need more time to prepare for such a complex case. According to court records, Cleveland's trial was originally scheduled for this week.

The parties have until July 31 to submit a proposed scheduling order to the court with proposed deadlines.

Cleveland is suspected of killing Police Officer Houston Largo while he was responding to a domestic violence call in the Casamero Lake area in March. According to a criminal complaint, Cleveland told his spouse that he had shot a police officer. Cleveland has pleaded not guilty to several charges.

Missing Hiker Found Dead In Taos County After Apparent Fall – Associated Press

Taos County authorities say a missing hiker has been found dead, apparently the victim of a fall down an embankment.

Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe says the death of Linda Sanford is under investigation and that the state Office of Medical Investigations will determine the cause of death.

Hogrefe says sheriff's deputies, members of Taos Search and Rescue and Taos Ski Valley personnel recovered Sanford's body Tuesday evening from a location about two miles up the El Salto trail.

A search was launched late Monday after Sanford's family reported she was overdue from a hike in the El Salto area.

Sanford was described as a recreational hiker who regularly hikes the area, and her car was found at the trailhead.

Berry Heading To Washington For Meetings On Infrastructure – Associated Press

Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry is among mayors and governors President Donald Trump is summoning to Washington to talk about his infrastructure policies.

Berry will attend an "infrastructure summit" at the White House on Thursday that is part of a weeklong series of related events and announcements by Trump.

Trump is trying to highlight his efforts to combine private and public funding to overhaul the nation's highways, waterways, electrical and air travel systems.

Panel Points To Outdated Systems At Nuclear Lab – Associated Press

The chairman of an independent federal oversight panel says many of the safety systems in place at Los Alamos National Laboratory's plutonium facility date to the 1970s when operations first began.

Sean Sullivan with the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board says the systems are vintage, prone to failure and will need to be upgraded to meet future needs.

The safety board is hosting a public hearing in Santa Fe to discuss the risks associated with plutonium work at the national lab.

Los Alamos last year restarted development of the plutonium cores used to trigger the explosion in nuclear weapons. The U.S. Energy Department wants to ramp up production to 80 pits per year by 2030.

Officials with the National Nuclear Security Administration told the panel Wednesday that Los Alamos has made substantial upgrades in recent years, including structural changes to protect against a natural disaster such as an earthquake.