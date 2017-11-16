Ex-Sandia Employee Indicted On Fraud Charges, APD Monitor Says Progress On Reform Slowing

Ex-Sandia Labs Employee Indicted On Fraud, Money Laundering – Associated Press

Authorities say a former Sandia National Laboratories worker used her position and created a phony company to defraud the facility of more than $2 million.

A federal grand jury indicted 55-year-old Carla Sena of Albuquerque on Wednesday on 11 counts including wire fraud, major fraud against the U.S. and money laundering.

Most of the lab's work involves research, development and maintenance of nuclear weapons.

A former procurement officer, Sena was tasked in 2010 with overseeing the bidding for a $2.3 million contract for moving services.

The indictment said Sena prepared a bid for a company under someone else's name and leveraged other bidders' information to ensure herself the winning bid.

Sena is also accused of diverting at least $640,000 between December 2011 and April 2015 to her father's businesses.

It was not immediately known if Sena had an attorney.

Luna Community College Placed On Notice By Education Board – Associated Press

Luna Community College has been ordered by the Higher Learning Commission to show that it deserves to keep its accreditation.

School administrators received a letter from the commission last week, saying they have until Feb. 1 to show the college is meeting accreditation standards.

Earlier this year, a peer review team found the college was out of compliance with several core components and cited problems with financial oversight and administrative and governance structures.

Interim Luna Community College President Ricky Serna tells the Las Vegas Optic he feels the programs and procedures put in place since last spring have brought the college closer to full compliance.

Serna said many of the findings have more to do with administration documentation and training than with how the college functions day-to-day in each classroom.

Promoter Eyes 21,000-Seat Amphitheater In Las Cruces – KVIA-TV, Associated Press

A southern New Mexico promoter is eying a 21,000-seat amphitheater in Las Cruces while the city of El Paso's downtown arena is caught in a legal battle.

Barbara "Mother" Hubbard told the KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas, this week she wants to see a new stadium near the New Mexico State University's golf course.

The amphitheater would be built in two phases at the cost of around $50 million.

Hubbard recently made a presentation to the New Mexico State University's Board of Regents. The group has earmarked 55 acres for the project if the funding is secured.

Hubbard says the amphitheater could be used for everything from concerts, to rodeos to monster truck shows.

Powell Ends Bid For New Mexico State Land Office – Associated Press

Democrat Ray Powell is ending his bid for New Mexico land commissioner after finding out he has a rare autoimmune condition that affects the communication between nerves and muscles.

Powell made the announcement Wednesday on social media, saying there's a good probability he can live an active life with treatment but that if he were elected, he wouldn't be able to sustain the intense effort required by the office.

Powell has endorsed Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard, a state lawmaker from Los Alamos.

Democratic Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup and Garrett VeneKlasen with the New Mexico Wildlife Federation are also running.

Powell served as land commissioner from 1993-2002 and again from 2011-2014. He narrowly lost the 2014 general election to Republican Aubrey Dunn.

The land commissioner oversees management of millions of mineral and surface acres.

Parties Pledge New Thinking To Solve Interstate Water Fight – Associated Press

Farmers in southern New Mexico, water policy experts, lawyers and others are all working behind the scenes to craft possible solutions that could help to end a lengthy battle with Texas over management of the Rio Grande.

The case is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court and all sides say the stakes are high given uncertainty about the future sustainability of water supplies throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office, Las Cruces city officials and agricultural interests provided state lawmakers with an update Tuesday.

The court could schedule arguments early next year, but New Mexico is still open to settlement talks. Separately, the farmers and municipalities that would be affected by a ruling have been meeting regularly to build a framework for a possible settlement.

New Mexico Governor Seeking Auditor Applicants – Associated Press

Gov. Susana Martinez is looking for applicants to serve the remainder of State Auditor Tim Keller's term now that he has been elected mayor of New Mexico's largest city.

Keller, a Democrat, plans to resign from the state post Nov. 30 at midnight, just before he starts his new job as the mayor of Albuquerque on Dec. 1.

The deadline for applications to be submitted to the governor's office will be Dec. 1.

Martinez's office says the two-term Republican governor is looking for someone who adheres to high ethical standards and is committed to rooting out waste, fraud and abuse.

Keller's term as auditor runs through 2018.

Las Cruces Lawmaker To Run For New Mexico State Auditor – Associated Press

A state lawmaker is making a run for the job of New Mexico state auditor.

State Rep. Bill McCamley announced Wednesday that he will run next year for the position being vacated by newly elected Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller.

McCamley says he wants to continue Keller's initiatives and grow the state's economy.

The Democrat, who represents Las Cruces and Mesilla, has served in the Legislature since 2013.

Keller officially takes the reins as mayor Dec. 1.

Gov. Susana Martinez must appoint someone to fill the remainder of Keller's term.

Monitor Sees Reform Slowing In Albuquerque Police Department – Albuquerque Journal

The latest report by the independent monitor overseeing reform efforts in the Albuquerque Police Department finds progress is slowing.

The Albuquerque Journal reports James Ginger also noted what he called deliberate indifference by APD to his input on reform efforts. APD is under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, which found in 2014 a pattern of excessive force in the department.

Ginger will discuss the report Thursday before U.S. District Judge Robert Brack, who is overseeing the reform process.

Ginger is particularly critical of APD’s use-of-force training. He notes in the report that the monitoring team has alerted APD officials to “significant deficiencies” in that training but there has not been substantial change.

City officials contend there has not been enough feedback from Ginger and they claim the monitor is biased. They are seeking a hearing on that issue.

APD Chief Gorden Eden is retiring at the end of this month. Mayor-elect Tim Keller will select the next chief. He takes office Dec. 1.

Defense Says Fraud Accusation Are Nonsense – Associated Press

A defense attorney is describing as nonsense allegations that former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego kept secret his financial interest in the sale of a state-owned building.

A jury listened Wednesday to closing arguments in the trial of Griego on corruption charges in connection with the sale of a state owned building.

State prosecutors allege Griego used his elected position to guide a building's sale through approvals by a state agency without properly disclosing his personal financial involvement. Griego acted as a real estate agent for the buyer of the property in downtown Santa Fe, eventually earning a $50,000 commission.

Defense attorney Thomas Clark told jurors that testimony from a Cabinet secretary shows Griego revealed his role as the buyer's agent in at a March 2014 meeting. Clark says that three other officials at the meeting lied in saying they did not recall or know about financial disclosures by Griego.