An Enemy Of The People (Hour One)

Sun. 9/3 6p: In a small Norwegian spa village, a respected doctor discovers an unsettling truth about the town’s celebrated therapeutic baths. But when he attempts to redress the problem, he finds that the town’s mayor – his own brother – won’t let a public health crisis stand in the way of profit. An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, stars Richard Kind, Gregory Harrison, Rosalind Ayres, and Emily Swallow. Our director is Martin Jarvis. The broadcast includes a conversation with Joel K. Bourne, Jr., former Senior Editor for the Environment for National Geographic. An Enemy of the People is part of L.A. Theatre Works’ Relativity Series featuring science-themed plays. Major funding for the Relativity Series is provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, to enhance public understanding of science and technology in the modern world.