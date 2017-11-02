Early Voting for ABQ Runoff Election Underway

Early voting for the runoff election for Albuquerque’s mayor and the District 5 City Council seat is open. Since no mayoral candidate took half the vote in October, Dan Lewis and Tim Keller are going head-to-head.

The League of Women Voters of Central New Mexico said voters should meet local candidates before visiting the polls. Judith Binder, the co-president of the league said while voting is the first responsibility of citizenship, civic duty doesn't end there.

“Knowing who your candidates are having met them on the street or in your school, perhaps at an organization you belong to, but try to meet the candidates ahead of time,” Binder said.

Binder said voters with families can also do their research by considering their dinner table conversations and weighing which candidate is right for them. She says it’s important to analyze politicians based on facts, not advertisement.

The last day for early voting is next Friday, and the runoff election is November 14.

*****

Find an early voting polling location near you.