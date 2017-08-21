Driver Plows Into Bus Shelters In Southern France, Killing 1 Person

One person is dead and at least one other injured after a van rammed into two separate bus shelters in the French port city of Marseille. Authorities say they are not treating the incident as terrorism.

The vehicle hit people waiting at the bus stops a few blocks apart along the city's scenic waterfront.

A police source tells Reuters that the driver has been taken into custody. The 35-year-old suspect has psychological issues and is known to authorities for petty crimes, the source says.

France's BFM-TV reports that a 42-year-old woman was killed and that one of the injured pedestrians was seriously hurt. The broadcaster did not say how many people in total had been injured.

The incident comes days after two vehicle attacks in Spain killed more than a dozen people.



