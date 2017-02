The U.S. Navy spends tens of billions of dollars each year building and repairing ships. But how safe are the shipyards where that work is done? Reveal investigates how lax safety has been allowed to persist at shipyards that thrive on military contracts. The hour also will explore one of the newest warships in the Navy’s fleet and whether it’s living up to expectations. And we'll tell the story of one man’s unexplained disappearance on the high seas.