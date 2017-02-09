DAPL Protesters Gather In New Mexico

The Army Corps of Engineers gave the OK for a much contested pipeline under the Missouri River in North Dakota. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe intends to keep fighting the construction in court. Indigenous leaders, activists and veterans gathered in New Mexico on Thursday.

Protesters peacefully prayed, sang and chanted outside the Albuquerque offices of the Army Corps of Engineers. Joining with other demonstrations across the nation, they are demanding that a thorough environmental review be completed before the continuation of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Leoyla Cowboy is a water protector, who’s traveled to Standing Rock in the past months.

"We’ve got to educate each other on how we can stop this. So today it’s oil. Tomorrow, what else are we looking at? I’m not sure, but I don’t even want to guess," she said.

Activists gathered thousands of comments from people expressing support for a study and delivered them at the front door of the offices, as protesters chanted “water is life.”