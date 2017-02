Music and chat with Lone Pinon.

On January 13, 2016 we opened Studio C up for a visit from neo-traditionalists Lone Piñon. The trio has appeared at the Albuquerque Folk Festival, ¡Globalquerque! and local venues in both Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

As their debut CD "Trio Nuevo Mexicano" rolls out, the group brought folkloric and classic songs from both Mexico and Northern NM and spoke about the very different roads that brought them to embrace these traditions.

Lone Piñon are:

Jordan Wax: violin, vocals

Greg Glassman: guitar, vocals

Noah Martinez: guitarron.

Recorded in Studio C by Matthew Finch.