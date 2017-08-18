Crypto-Journalism & Social Media Marxism

Sun 08/20 7p: Join us Sunday as we speak with two individuals who use the power of the internet to empower their communities! We’ll learn about cryptography and the importance of educating journalist about securing their communication and information with Matt Mitchell. He is a security researcher, data-journalist, hacker, and founder of Crypto Harlem, which works to protect everyday people with electronic security knowledge. Then, Phoenix Sinha will talk to us about his work curating “Classical Marxist” an Instagram account on social commentary, Marxism and more. Phoenix is a Washington youth and online organizer. Be sure to join us live on KUNM 89.9 FM, or online at KUNM.org. If you are unable to join us on Sunday, we do make our podcasts available Mondays on iTunes and Soundcloud. Don’t forget to rate us on iTunes!